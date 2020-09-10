Boozy wrong-way drive ends in licence suspension

A motorist who travelled the wrong way on a one-way street in Dunedin last night failed an alcohol breath test.

Police noticed the vehicle travelling the wrong way in Union St West about 10.45pm.

They stopped the vehicle.

The driver, a 38-year-old man, had a reading of 738 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

That is almost three times the legal limit of 250 micrograms of alcohol per litre of breath.

His driver's licence has been suspended.