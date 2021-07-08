Thursday, 8 July 2021

10.25 am

Car thief crashes, does runner from police

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man who crashed a stolen car into a parked car before doing a runner overnight is being sought by Dunedin police.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to Gladstone Rd, Dalmore, at 12.40am today.

    A man had crashed a car into a parked vehicle. Members of the public at the scene tried to help him, but he took off.

    The 25-year-old man, known to police, was found and arrested by officers in nearby Ramsay St.

    But he managed to take off again, and despite dog units trying to track him, he was not found.

    Police were trying to locate him, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter