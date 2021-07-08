Car thief crashes, does runner from police

A man who crashed a stolen car into a parked car before doing a runner overnight is being sought by Dunedin police.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police were called to Gladstone Rd, Dalmore, at 12.40am today.

A man had crashed a car into a parked vehicle. Members of the public at the scene tried to help him, but he took off.

The 25-year-old man, known to police, was found and arrested by officers in nearby Ramsay St.

But he managed to take off again, and despite dog units trying to track him, he was not found.

Police were trying to locate him, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.