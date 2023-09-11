Chase teen stopped with spikes near Central: police

The vehicle’s wheels were spiked by police near Waihola in South Otago. Photo: ODT files

A teenager could have stopped for Dunedin police and copped a $120 fine, but instead allegedly led officers on a series of chases, ending with his spiked BMW crashed near Central Otago.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 18-year-old was driving a BMW when spotted in the Octagon, central Dunedin, at 1.20am on Saturday.

When police ran the car’s plates, they found it was the same vehicle involved in another fleeing driver incident just over two weeks ago.

Police attempted to stop the car, but the teen again allegedly took off and led police on a chase.

The driver turned down Cumberland St and headed south when police abandoned the pursuit.

The car was seen again near Allanton and police followed it from a distance, Sgt Bond said.

The vehicle’s wheels were spiked by police near Waihola in South Otago, but the driver again took off initiating another chase, with at least one tyre being blown.

He then turned off to head towards Lawrence down Manuka Gorge Rd.

Police again abandoned the pursuit, due to manner of his driving, and 15 minutes later the BMW was found crashed near Waitahuna in inland South Otago.

Police located the teen and arrested him. He admitted to being involved with both fleeing driver incidents, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Officers first attempted to stop the teen on the August 27 for doing 80kmh in Dunedin's Cumberland St, which is a 60kmh zone.

Had the teen pulled over that day for going 20kmh over the limit, he would have been issued an infringement notice of $120 for speeding.

Instead, he has been charged with two aggravated failures to stop and one charge of dangerous driving.

He will appear in court on Thursday.

