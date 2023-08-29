Checkpoint lands three drink-drivers: police

Police managed to net three drivers at an alcohol checkpoint in Musselburgh Rise last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said a 44-year-old man blew a breath alcohol level of 485mcg at 8pm.

"He advised he was heading out to a meeting and was not expecting police to be out on a Monday night."

He was charged with excess breath alcohol and will appear in the Dunedin District Court.

Soon after, a 27-year-old man blew a breath alcohol level of 566mcg.

He too was charged with excess breath alcohol and will appear in the Dunedin District Court.

Also at the checkpoint, a 43-year-old man blew a breath alcohol level of 388mcg.

He was given an infringement notice and 50 demerit points.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.