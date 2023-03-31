Crash driver left passenger injured in car

An early-morning crash into a Dunedin music venue, just days before the establishment’s last gig, resulted in a driver fleeing from police dogs while his passenger lay trapped and injured.

Moray Pl resident Artemis Davis was studying when they heard what sounded like an explosion about 2.35am yesterday.

A car had hit the front window of the Bark! function space, part of Dog With Two Tails Bar & Venue.

Davis dialled emergency services and at the scene saw the male driver grab a bag from the car and sprint off.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said staff freed the woman.

A silver Holden car which smashed into the Dog With Two Tails Bar & Venue in Moray Pl early yesterday. PHOTO: ARTEMIS DAVIS

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 28-year-old woman was treated for a broken leg.

The 28-year-old driver ran away but police recovered a bag containing his identification and 60g of cannabis.

The police dog team was called and the man was arrested after he scaled a roof in Dowling St. He is being treated for a broken ankle.

A blood sample was taken and charges for careless or dangerous driving causing injury were likely, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was wanted in relation to other matters.

A policeman in court yesterday said the man was unable to appear as he was in a medically induced coma.

Dog with Two Tails was due to say its farewells tomorrow with Dogfest, a nine-hour extravaganza featuring more than a dozen local bands.

A post by Dog With Two Tails said it would reopen tonight and tomorrow to say its goodbyes.

"We are unsure yet on what will happen with our events for the coming days, but we will try our best to have some performances," the post said.