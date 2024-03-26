Dealer caught with drugs in undies has appeal rejected

Boycee Karetu consented to the forfeiture of $17,660 in his possession on arrest. PHOTO: ROB KIDD

A Dunedin drug dealer caught with more than $25,000 of drugs in his underwear was sentenced fairly, the High Court has ruled.

Boycee Linton Junior Karetu, 37, was locked up for two years and four months when he came before the Dunedin District Court last year, after pleading guilty to possessing methamphetamine for supply, offering to supply the class-A drug, possessing LSD for supply, possessing ammunition and obstructing police.

His challenge to the sentence in the High Court at Dunedin last month was rejected.

In mid-2021 the city’s organised crime squad zeroed in on Karetu.

By the time police prepared to arrest him, several months later, they had electronic evidence of him offering various quantities of meth over two and a-half months.

Karetu was returning to his vehicle when armed police stormed Carey St in South Dunedin, the court heard at sentencing.

Officers seized a shoulder bag in which they found $1600 in $20 notes, and a search of his car made the scale of his offending clearer.

Inside a Versace box there were four bundles of cash totalling $16,000.

Karetu was reluctant to be searched at the station but when he finally relented, officers found a bandana tied to his penis containing two large pill bottles and a cling-wrapped package.

In total there was nearly 35g of methamphetamine and 81 tabs of LSD, worth up to $26,390.

At Karetu’s home, police also found 11 12-gauge shotgun cartridges.

On appeal, Justice Cameron Mander roundly dismissed each challenge to the sentence.

Counsel Brian Kilkelly said Karetu should receive a discount from his prison term for consenting to the forfeiture of the $17,660 police found on him during his arrest.

"The confiscation of the proceeds of crime involves the confiscation of something the defendant should not have obtained in the first place," Justice Mander said.

"Any credit afforded to Mr Karetu at sentencing for the loss of his illegal proceeds would amount to him receiving a benefit from his criminal offending."

It was also argued on Karetu’s behalf that his efforts at rehabilitation were not adequately reflected in his penalty.

Letters and certificates charting his progress at residential facilities were put before the court at sentencing, detailing his addiction, health issues and dependence on the Mongrel Mob from whom he now wished to distance himself.

But Justice Mander said the man’s progress was "chequered".

Karetu was kicked out of one programme and arrested for breaching bail at another when he was allegedly responsible for an assault while intoxicated.

He will see the Parole Board next month.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz