Monday, 15 March 2021

11.40 am

Do you want justice with that? Drama in Dunedin drive through

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St...
    The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St McDonald’s drive through at 3am on Sunday morning, but found a patrol car was already waiting in the queue. Photo: Getty Images/File
    A Dunedin teen was not loving it when he got served a free side of justice thanks to a quick thinking cop waiting next to him in a McDonald’s drive through.

    The 19-year-old man allegedly fled the scene after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St McDonald’s drive through at 3am on Sunday morning, but found a patrol car was already waiting in the queue.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the officer in the patrol car signalled for the the 19-year-old to stop, but the man fled the scene.

    When police located the man in Hillary St, Pine Hill, he blew an excess breath alcohol level of 149mcg.

    The limit for drivers under the age of 20 is zero.

    The vehicle had been impounded, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter