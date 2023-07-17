Drink-drivers cause more headaches for police

Two alleged drink-drivers were caught by police after swerving over central city streets at the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 31-year-old man was stopped by police after repeatedly crossing the centre line along Forth St at 7.45am on Sunday.

The driver blew a breath alcohol level of 930mcg. The legal limit for adults over the age of 20 is 250mcg.

The man’s licence was suspended and he will appear in court.

On Saturday at 2.50am, Snr Sgt Bond said police pulled over another driver for swerving across the lane on Castle St.

The 18-year-old man was breath tested and blew a breath alcohol level of 925mcg. The limit for drivers under 20 is 0.

The driver also had his licence suspended and will also appear in court.

On Friday, police pulled over a motorcycle along Crawford St (SH1).

The driver was found to not have a motorcycle licence and his car licence has been expired since 2019.

The man admitted to drinking beer that afternoon and blew a breath alcohol level of 530mcg.

He received a drink-driving charge and will appear in court.

