Driver of crashed ute more than four times legal limit

A 21-year-old man who crashed his ute on a rural Otago road was four times over the legal alcohol limit, police say.

Sergeant Matthew Lee, of Dunedin, said a 21-year-old man was driving home on Lee Stream Outram Road (SH87) after drinking at a friend’s place about 11.50pm on Friday.

The man crashed and his ute rolled on its side, Sgt Lee said.

He was uninjured and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1099mcg.

Police also dealt with a 52-year-old woman who was stopped by officers in Riselaw Rd about 9pm on Sunday.

She recorded a breath alcohol reading of 708mcg.

A Princes St checkpoint nabbed a 36-year-old man who recorded a breath alcohol reading of 600mcg about 5.45am on Saturday.

All three drivers would appear in court and had their licences suspended for 28 days, Sgt Lee said.

In New Zealand, the legal drink driving limit for adults is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz