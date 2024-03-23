Driving ban, fine for board member

Jock Frew said he would now be reliant on his son for transport after being banned from driving. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Strath-Taieri Community Board member who drank a ‘‘couple of gins’’ after his grocery shopping has been convicted of drink-driving — but says he will not resign from his role.

David Russell "Jock" Frew, 72, appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday where he pleaded guilty to the offence.

He was fined $500 and banned from driving for six months.

His counsel Ann Leonard said Frew was "somewhat embarrassed" to record his first criminal conviction.

But outside court the only comment the defendant made was that he would not give up his position on the community board.

Fellow board member Bill Acklin, who has two drink-driving offences to his name, previously highlighted local governance laws which dictated elected members were ineligible to continue serving only if convicted of an offence which carries a maximum two-year (or greater) sentence of imprisonment.

Drink-driving has a three-month maximum penalty.

Frew was pulled over by police in Gladbrook Rd, Middlemarch, at 6.12pm on February 1. There was a "strong smell of alcohol" coming from his vehicle, court documents said.

Ms Leonard said her client had driven to Dunedin to do his grocery shopping and had stopped to see a friend on the way home.

"They had a couple of gins together and he decided to carry on his way to Middlemarch," she said.

Frew told police he thought he was fine to drive but a breath-alcohol test proved otherwise.

His result of 482mcg was nearly twice the legal limit.

Due to his disqualification, Frew would now be dependent on his son for transport, Ms Leonard said.

It is not the first time the Strath-Taieri Community Board has been the subject of scrutiny.

Board chairman Barry Williams made headlines in August last year after he directed a racial slur at a Strath Taieri Hotel worker after she she mixed up a food order.

He received a letter of censure from the Dunedin City Council for his breach of the code of conduct and Mayor Jules Radich invited his resignation.

Mr Williams apologised for his outburst but, after speaking to family and friends, refused to leave the board.

When asked for comment on Frew’s situation, Mr Williams refused to comment.

