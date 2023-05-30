Drove drunk with daughter in car: police

A Dunedin woman nearly four times over the limit drove home from Christchurch before crashing close to home, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the woman’s 11-year-old daughter was in the car at the time.

Police were called to the intersection of Stuart St and Kaikorai Valley Rd at 1.30am on Monday and found a crashed and abandoned car on a traffic island.

The mother and daughter were found about 200m from the site.

"They’d got out and were walking home."

The 39-year-old had been drinking wine before leaving Christchurch and recorded a breath alcohol level of 1191mcg after police caught up with her, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The limit for drivers is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

The woman would appear in court on charges of drink-driving, careless driving and failing to protect a child under 18, he said.

