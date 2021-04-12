Drugs, cash found in sleeping man's car

Meth, drug utensils and cash were found after a sleeping driver was spotted in a supermarket carpark.

Police were called at 4am today to the Andersons Bay Road Countdown after a staff member spotted a driver asleep in their car, which had its lights on and the motor running, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

Police spoke to the 33-year-old male driver, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

They also found methamphetamine, cannabis utensils and cash.