Monday, 12 April 2021

10.36 am

Drugs, cash found in sleeping man's car

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Meth, drug utensils and cash were found after a sleeping driver was spotted in a supermarket carpark.

    Police were called at 4am today to the Andersons Bay Road Countdown after a staff member spotted a driver asleep in their car, which had its lights on and the motor running, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    Police spoke to the 33-year-old male driver, who had a warrant out for his arrest.

    They also found methamphetamine, cannabis utensils and cash. 

