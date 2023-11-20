Drunk man bites off more than he can chew

A man spent his Saturday evening allegedly biting multiple people in central Dunedin after having too much to drink, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to a bar in the Octagon at 10.30pm on Saturday after an allegedly intoxicated 25-year-old man started harassing staff and attempting to bite fellow patrons.

Staff tried to intervene and restrain him but he then bit them.

Police arrived at the bar and the man refused to cooperate with the arresting officers.

He was arrested and taken back to the Dunedin police station where he then bit a police officer on the arm.

The man was charged with assault, disorderly behaviour likely to cause harm, resisting police and assaults to police.

He was bailed to appear in Dunedin District Court on November 23.