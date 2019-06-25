Tuesday, 25 June 2019

Dunedin jewellery thieves foiled by reinforced glass

    By Jono Edwards
    Prospective thieves were no match for reinforced glass at a Dunedin jeweller this morning.

    Sr Sgt Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the window of Goldsmiths in St Andrews St was broken about 12.45am today.

    Store co-owner John McCallum said the glass-breaking was just an "attempt".

    "They were able to poke a few holes through, but it's all reinforced."

    While there were decorations in the window, anything of worth was put in a safe overnight, he said.

    A repair company was able to fix the window at 3am.

    Sr Sgt Craig Dinnissen urged anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around early this morning contact police.

     

