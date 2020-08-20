Thursday, 20 August 2020

Dunedin police unimpressed with red-light runners

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    The number of Dunedin motorists running red lights have left police unimpressed.

    Sergeant Anthony Bond said police conducted an intersection operation yesterday at St Andrew St and Castle St, to check that motorists were wearing seatbelts and not running red lights.

    ''Attending police were happy with the majority of motorists that they were wearing their seatbelts, but it was disappointing that a number were trying to squeeze the orange and run red lights,'' he said.

    ''Several infringement notices were issued to these motorists and police will continue monitor these intersections to ensure the roads are safe.''

