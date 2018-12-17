Dunedin tradies warned after yet another tool theft

Tradies are again being told to remain vigilant and lock up their tools after another targeted theft in Dunedin at the weekend.

About $1000 worth of tools were stolen from a ute in Panmure Ave in the Carlton Hill area on Saturday.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a blue and grey Subaru Legacy was seen in the area at the time.

Anyone with any information about the theft or who were in the area at the time and saw the car should contact police, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

Since August tools from vans, cars and building sites have been targeted across various Dunedin suburbs, including Maryhill, Belleknowes, Green Island, Mosgiel, Dunedin Central and Tainui.

The spate of tool thefts has been connected to what police say is a growing methamphetamine problem in the South.