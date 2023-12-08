Friday, 8 December 2023

Eagle-eyed cop spots alleged firebug on CCTV

    By Tim Scott
    A man has been arrested for allegedly lighting a central Dunedin building on fire after he was recognised by police on CCTV footage.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday in regards to a fire being set at a Frederick St address, on October 28.

    The man appeared in court and has been remanded in custody, charged with arson.

    The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

    Snr Sgt Bond said police were thankful for having good CCTV footage in the area, as well as an "eagle-eyed officer" who was able to identify the suspect from the footage.

    The man will appear in court again to apply for bail on January 18.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz

     

