Eagle-eyed cop spots alleged firebug on CCTV

A man has been arrested for allegedly lighting a central Dunedin building on fire after he was recognised by police on CCTV footage.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday in regards to a fire being set at a Frederick St address, on October 28.

The man appeared in court and has been remanded in custody, charged with arson.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.

Snr Sgt Bond said police were thankful for having good CCTV footage in the area, as well as an "eagle-eyed officer" who was able to identify the suspect from the footage.

The man will appear in court again to apply for bail on January 18.

