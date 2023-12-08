Eagle-eyed cop spots alleged firebug on CCTV

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been arrested for allegedly lighting a central Dunedin building on fire after he was recognised by police on CCTV footage.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 28-year-old man was arrested yesterday in regards to a fire being set at a Frederick St address, on October 28.
The man appeared in court and has been remanded in custody, charged with arson.
The charge carries a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment.
Snr Sgt Bond said police were thankful for having good CCTV footage in the area, as well as an "eagle-eyed officer" who was able to identify the suspect from the footage.
The man will appear in court again to apply for bail on January 18.