'Enraged' man attacks co-workers with scaffolding pole - police

    By Laine Priestley
    A Dunedin man armed with a metal scaffolding pole went on a rampage against his colleagues after being told he could not drive a work car, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Howe St, North Dunedin at 12pm on Friday after a man started to assault his coworkers.

    The 21-year-old was told by his workplace he was not allowed to drive the work car, causing him to become "enraged".

    He then started to assault his co-workers who were sat inside a scaffolding truck by grabbing a large metal pole to use as a weapon.

    He whacked one of his colleagues and smashed two windows of the vehicle.

    Police attended and he was arrested.

    The man also had a warrant for his arrest, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    He was charged with multiple charges and would appear in Dunedin District Court today.

