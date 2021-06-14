Event 'changed our lives forever': Pair hurt in supermarket attack

Countdown Dunedin Central was closed for several days following the stabbing incident. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A couple who were stabbed as they tried to stop an attack at a Dunedin supermarket say the incident has changed their lives forever.

Vanessa Andrews and Jorge Fuenzalida were both badly injured in a stabbing at Countdown Dunedin Central last month.

In a statement released via police, they said what happened that day was still very much on their minds.

''We try to help people where we can, and that day we heard people in distress. During the process we both got badly injured.''

They did not wish to provide more details as the case was still before the courts, but said it had changed their lives forever.

''We still have a long way to recover, but we are getting there one day at a time; with some good days and some not so good days.''

They thanked those who were involved in the response to the stabbing, from supermarket staff to police, St John, and the staff at Dunedin Hospital.

Mr Fuenzalida is a prison guard at Otago Corrections Facility.

''We would also like to express our thanks to all the staff at Otago Corrections Facility for their ongoing support.

''From the beginning they have been outstanding.''

On Monday, May 10, a man armed with a knife came in and started to stab staff and shoppers.

Mr Fuenzalida and Ms Andrews were two of four victims who were rushed from the scene to the Dunedin Hospital where they all underwent emergency surgeries.

The other two injured people were staff members at the supermarket.

A 42-year-old man has been charged with four counts of attempted murder and was granted interim name suppression after appearing in the Dunedin District Court earlier this month.