Further child sex charges for educator

A prominent Dunedin educator has had further sex charges laid against him, including making his own child-sex-abuse material.

The man, aged in his 40s, initially appeared in the Dunedin District Court in November where he pleaded not guilty to six charges of indecent assault and one of grooming an under-16.

Yesterday police laid new charges of committing an indecent act on a 14-year-old boy, three of possessing objectionable publications and one of making one.

Judge Emma Smith continued his name suppression, which was not opposed by the Crown.

The alleged sex abuse took place in a range of popular holiday destinations around the South Island between 2021 and August last year, court documents say.

He was allegedly found with the child-abuse material around the time of his arrest in November.

As part of his bail conditions, he previously agreed to surrender his passport and not to associate with anyone under the age of 16.

The defendant was also barred from contacting children on any social media or websites, or from being within 100km of Dunedin unless attending court.

The case was transferred to the Christchurch District Court for a hearing later this month.

rob.kidd@odt.co.nz , Court reporter