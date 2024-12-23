Monday, 23 December 2024

Gun allegedly fired in apparent road-rage incident

    By Ben Andrews
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man allegedly fired a gun at a vehicle after following it for over an hour, police say.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said at 10.30pm on Saturday, police were called to a report of a potential firearm being discharged on State Highway 1, south of Dunedin.

    "The informant said an unknown male was following his vehicle for about an hour and had fired a gun at him.

    "[They] believed the gun was fired from a Holden Commodore."

    A 29-year-old male was located at Riccarton Road and detained under the Search and Surveillance Act.

    No firearm was located upon a search, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    The man was arrested and charged with behaving threateningly and dangerous driving.

    He was due to appear in Dunedin District Court tomorrow.

     

    Advertisement