Help sought to find Mosgiel bank robber

Photo: NZ Police

Police investigators have turned to the public for help to find a man connected to the armed robbery of the BNZ bank in Mosgiel last week.

Detective Sergeant Stan Leishman said police were still looking for the man responsible for the February 2 robbery on Gordon Rd.

The man is described as being about 190cm tall, of solid build and of Maori or Pacific Island descent.

"The offender has threatened staff and customers and taken a quantity of cash before fleeing in a small black coloured car.

"If you know who the man in this picture is, or have any information, please contact Det Sgt Leishman on (03) 471 4800.

"Information can also be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.''

john.lewis@odt.co.nz