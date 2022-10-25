Jail after neighbour stabbed at Kaikorai Valley flat

The stabbing took place at a flat in Kaikorai Valley in March this year. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

A Dunedin man who stabbed his neighbour, prompting an armed police call-out, has been jailed for three-and-a-half years.

Paul Edward Brewer (59) appeared before the Dunedin District Court by video link from prison this afternoon after safety issues were raised.

He earlier admitted charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and threatening to kill following the incident on March 26 this year.

Brewer and the victim lived in the same apartment complex in Kaikorai Valley Rd and became involved in an argument after the defendant believed he was being bad-mouthed.

The court heard the he became “upset and enraged” and yelled that he would kill the victim before returning to his unit.

He emerged moments later wielding a knife in each hand.

Brewer reiterated the threats as he advanced on the victim, who armed himself with a piece of wood in a bid to repel the attack.

It did not deter the defendant.

He swung both knives at the man’s chest repeatedly eventually stabbing him in the forearm, causing a deep wound which required surgery.

Judge David Robinson said there was little further information about the extent of the harm to the victim.

The defendant, though, admitted his attack could have resulted in tragedy.

Brewer was also candid with police about his actions.

“In explanation he stated things had been building up for a while and this was just his breaking point,” court documents said.

Brewer later told a Probation officer he was unsure if the things that were angering him were real or imaginary.

Counsel Anne Stevens, KC, stressed it had been 12 years since her client’s previous criminal conviction, which the judge agreed was “quite remarkable”.

She said Brewer had now lost his home, some of his belongings and his sense of stability.

Serving a term of imprisonment with his mental health issues would be difficult, said Mrs Stevens.

Judge Robinson noted Brewer had 20 previous violence convictions, some of which also featured weapons.

He declined an application by the Otago Daily Times application to photograph the defendant because of his “mental health background”.