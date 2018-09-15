Saturday, 15 September 2018

Knife pulled in Dunedin road-rage incident

    By Elena McPhee
    A road-rage incident in Dunedin this afternoon led to a motorist reportedly being threatened with a knife, police say.

    A driver tooted their horn at a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Andersons Bay Rd.

    A police spokeswoman said the motorist reported the other driver "raised their fists, and pulled out what appeared to be a knife, and drove on".

    No one was injured and it was being treated as an intimidation charge.

    The incident happened about 4.40pm.

    Enquiries were continuing.

