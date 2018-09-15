Knife pulled in Dunedin road-rage incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A road-rage incident in Dunedin this afternoon led to a motorist reportedly being threatened with a knife, police say.
A driver tooted their horn at a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Andersons Bay Rd.
A police spokeswoman said the motorist reported the other driver "raised their fists, and pulled out what appeared to be a knife, and drove on".
No one was injured and it was being treated as an intimidation charge.
The incident happened about 4.40pm.
Enquiries were continuing.