Knife pulled in Dunedin road-rage incident

A road-rage incident in Dunedin this afternoon led to a motorist reportedly being threatened with a knife, police say.

A driver tooted their horn at a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Andersons Bay Rd.

A police spokeswoman said the motorist reported the other driver "raised their fists, and pulled out what appeared to be a knife, and drove on".

No one was injured and it was being treated as an intimidation charge.

The incident happened about 4.40pm.

Enquiries were continuing.