Man accused of assaulting Night 'n Day worker

A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting a Night 'n Day staff member in Dunedin because he believed he had been ripped off.
Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the 44-year-old man allegedly assaulted a staff member at the Octagon Night ‘n Day in Princes St at 9.30pm last night.
The man believed he had been ripped off in a transaction that happened last week, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.
The man had a history of alcohol issues, he said.
He was due to appear in court tomorrow.