Man arrested after taxi driver assaulted

A Dunedin man may appear in court after a taxi driver was assaulted early this morning, police say.

It is alleged the intoxicated 23-year-old assaulted the taxi driver (51) in Princes St at 1.30am.

Constable Nick Turner, of Dunedin, said the man was held in cells overnight and a decision on charges had yet to be made.

He would either appear in court or before a te pae oranga iwi community panel, Const Turner said.

