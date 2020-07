A man has been charged with aggravated robbery after police were called to a Dunedin dairy tonight.

The 31-year-old is to appear in the Dunedin District Court tomorrow morning.

Police were called to the Sports Dairy On The Spot, Hillside Rd, in South Dunedin, about 7.45pm.

A man attempted to steal items and money, police said.

Officers remained at the scene tonight.