Man nabbed snoozing with shotgun after shots fired

A Brighton man asleep on his couch beside a shotgun was woken and arrested by police last night and faces multiple charges relating to unlawfully owning a firearm.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers were in the seaside suburb near Dunedin investigating reports of multiple shots fired.

"Police located a 39-year-old male asleep on his couch with a shotgun lying beside him.''

He currently faces charges of both unlawful possession and unlawful carriage of a firearm, and further charges were likely, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.