Friday, 28 December 2018

11.35 am

Man nabbed snoozing with shotgun after shots fired

    By George Block
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A Brighton man asleep on his couch beside a shotgun was woken and arrested by police last night and faces multiple charges relating to unlawfully owning a firearm.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said officers were in the seaside suburb near Dunedin investigating reports of multiple shots fired.

    "Police located a 39-year-old male asleep on his couch with a shotgun lying beside him.''

    He currently faces charges of both unlawful possession and unlawful carriage of a firearm, and further charges were likely, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment