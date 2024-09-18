Man 'threatens to kill' patrons in Octagon bar

The man allegedly threatened to kill two people in an Octagon bar. Photo: ODT Files

A 53-year-old Queenstown man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to kill two people at a Dunedin bar last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said earlier in the night, the man approached a 30-year-old man in an Octagon bar and tried to speak with him.

‘‘The 53-year-old was told to leave because they didn’t want his company.

‘‘He did leave, but he came back, clenching his fists, and was behaving threateningly.

‘‘He ended up threatening to kill the victim as well as another patron.’’

Snr Sgt Bond said police were called to the Octagon about 10pm, where the man was located outside the bar.

He was arrested and bailed to appear in the Dunedin District Court next Tuesday, on two charges of threatening to kill.

