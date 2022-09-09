Man tries to grab school girl's bag

Three young girls had to seek help from a member of the public after a man tried to grab one of their bags while they were walking to school.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said the girls, aged six, nine and 10, were walking to school on Marlow St yesterday morning when a man walked past them.

The man turned around and approached the girls, then allegedly grabbed the 10-year-old by both of her bag straps from the front.

The nine-year-old girl reacted by grabbing the back of the bag, which stopped the man from pulling or grabbing the girl.

The man then ran off.

The trio then approached a man who was leaving his house who walked them to school and alerted the office about the event.