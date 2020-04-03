Man turns up at Dunedin Hospital with gunshot wound

Acting Southern district commander Inspector Darryl Sweeney said last night, a man arrived at Dunedin Hospital with a wound caused by a firearm. Photo: ODT files

Police believe two men who fled from the scene of a crash in Dunedin last night were on their way to commit a crime, and were involved in an earlier firearms incident.

Acting Southern district commander Inspector Darryl Sweeney said last night a man arrived at Dunedin Hospital with a wound caused by a firearm.

Later in the evening at 10.35pm, a car collided with a bus on Hanover St and the two male occupants of the car, aged 24 and 27, fled the scene.

"They were tracked by a dog handler and subsequently arrested.

"It is believed they were on route to commit a crime."

The two men were in custody and due to appear in court today charged with failing to provide particulars after an accident.

"Enquiries into the incidents are ongoing and there is not believed to be any further risk to the public.

"Police will continue to hold offenders to account while alert level 4 requirements are in place."

Insp Sweeney said the public in the Southern District had been excellent with the current isolation restrictions, but encouraged people to maintain social distance and maintain essential journeys only over the weekend.