Thursday, 17 February 2022

Man turns violent after being turned away by supermarket

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A man denied service from a Dunedin supermarket turned violent towards staff and strangers yesterday.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the 39-year-old was loitering outside New World Gardens after being denied service at 3pm.

    The man then approached a 29-year-old woman unknown to him, verbally abused her and kicked her.

    The manager of the store called police and was charged at by the man while on the phone.

    Police arrived as the man charged at the manager a second time.

    He was arrested and trespassed from the store then released on a formal warning.

     

