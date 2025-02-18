Man wanted over Dunedin seagull death arrested

The attack happened in the Octagon, police say. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery (file)

A man wanted for allegedly killing a seagull in central Dunedin has been arrested.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers found a 54-year-old man in George St at 9.05pm yesterday, wanted in connection with a ‘‘cruelty of animals matter’’ that happened in the Octagon last Wednesday.

The man had allegedly killed the gull, Snr Sgt Bond said.

People had witnessed the incident and police had been looking for the man since.

He was spotted by officers on patrol around the city centre.

The man was arrested and charged with wilful neglect and cruelty to animals, and would appear in the district court on Thursday.

