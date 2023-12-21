Meth utensils found after reports of dangerous driving

Police discovered meth utensils in a vehicle after it was seen tailgating and driving erratically yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Princes St at 4pm, after reports of a vehicle driving dangerously.

The vehicle was located at a petrol station and police spoke to the two occupants, a 51-year- old male driver and his 55-year-old male passenger.

The driver was believed to be under the influence of drugs, and after seeing drug paraphernalia in the vehicle police initiated a search, Snr Sgt Bond said.

He refused to undergo the compulsory impairment test so was arrested and charged with refusing an officer’s request, possession of an offensive weapon and possession of drug utensils.

The passenger took exception to the police carrying out their duties and attempted to intervene.

He was arrested for obstruction and possession of utensils for methamphetamine, which were located on his person.

Both men will appear in court today.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz