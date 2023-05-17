Meth worth thousands found in Dunedin vehicle - police

More than 25g of methamphetamine was found during a vehicle stop in South Dunedin this morning, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped the vehicle in Hillside Rd.

Officers detected the smell of cannabis on the 45-year-old male driver during the 4.20am stop.

A warrantless search was invoked and 29g of methamphetamine, with a street value of at least $10,000, was allegedly found in the vehicle, although no cannabis was found.

The driver was arrested and will appear in court in relation to possession with intent to supply methamphetamine, Snr Sgt Bond said.

