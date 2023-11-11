Murderer who was jailed for life denied parole

Peter Holmes. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A murderer who beat a man to death with a wheel brace then dumped his body at Blueskin Bay has been declined parole.

The hearing last month was the first time 37-year-old Peter Richard Holmes had appeared before the board since the 2011 killing of 23-year-old Jamie Ellis.

While in Oamaru, Holmes enticed the victim into a car with the promise of a drinking session and they drove to Dunedin.

Holmes stole another car and he and Mr Ellis travelled to Warrington where they met two other men, the court heard at sentencing.

Without warning, the defendant laid into Mr Ellis while one of his friends punched and kicked him and smashed beer bottles over his head, knocking him to the ground.

After the other man withdrew, Holmes continued the brutal attack, using a wheel brace to inflict the fatal blows to the victim’s head.

Mr Ellis was dragged about 20m out into Blueskin Bay where he was found later that morning, the murder weapon only 30m away.

Holmes ditched the stolen car at Shag Point, returned home, burned his bloodied clothing in the log burner then told his flatmates in graphic detail how he had committed the killing.

He pleaded guilty to murder and was jailed for life with a minimum of 12 and a-half years.

The Parole Board heard Holmes had more than 120 convictions for a variety of crimes: fraud, drink-driving, property offences, violence and breaches of court orders among them.

"Overall, it is no exaggeration to say that Mr Holmes had a chaotic life leading into his life sentence for murder," board chairman Sir Ron Young said.

Holmes’ "highly disruptive childhood" was also detailed for the board.

He began to misuse drugs and alcohol as early as 9 and though he had opportunities to undertake rehabilitation programmes in his teens and through adulthood, he had squandered those chances.

A psychologist who interviewed the Rimutaka Prison inmate said his answers were "meaningful" but assessed him as a high risk of reoffending.

Sir Ron noted Holmes’ initial behaviour in jail was "very poor".

The prisoner had racked up numerous misconducts for aggressive behaviour, cannabis use and possessing home-brew.

However, Holmes had stayed out of trouble for the last decade.

While he had completed violence treatment while behind bars, Sir Ron expressed his "strong surprise" the man had not been offered drug and alcohol counselling.

The chairman was also critical of Holmes’ safety plan, which did not focus on the kind of risks that gave rise both to the murder and his past extensive dishonesty.

The prisoner asked to be paroled to live with his partner, but the vast majority of their relationship had occurred while he was locked up.

"The thought of an immediate release to try and manage his relationship ... after all these years is simply unwise and has the kind of risks that we would not be prepared to take," Sir Ron said.

Holmes will see the board again in September next year.

