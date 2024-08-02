Near misses as speeding driver swerves through motorway traffic

Photo: Getty Images

A woman driving erratically prompted a series of 111 calls after multiple near misses while driving towards Dunedin, police say.

Police received multiple reports yesterday around 3pm of a vehicle speeding, tailgating, swerving in and out of traffic and causing near misses driving towards Dunedin on State Highway One.

As the vehicle neared Saddle Hill, police signalled for the driver to pull over but they instead took off driving erratically along the motorway, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The vehicle exited the motorway at Kaikorai Valley Rd and police abandoned the pursuit, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Area searches were conducted and police found the vehicle parked in a driveway in Orr St, Concord.

Police spoke to a 45-year-old woman at the property but when drink driving procedures were started the woman had a medical episode and was taken to Dunedin Hospital.

Police took a blood sample to test whether she was under the influence of alcohol when driving erratically and are awaiting the results, Snr Sgt Bond said.

At 9.30pm yesterday, officers on patrol watched as a vehicle drove through a stop sign without stopping.

When police pulled over the vehicle, they talked to a 19-year-old man who was showing signs of intoxication.

He underwent breath testing procedures and recorded a breath alcohol level of 996mcg — people under 25 have a limit of 0mcg.

Police suspended the man’s licence for 28 days and he received summons to appear in Dunedin District Court at a later date.

