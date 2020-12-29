Night on the G and Ts ends in bush for boozed BMW driver

A Dunedin man knocked back five gin and tonics before crashing his BMW into three cars and ending up in a bush.

Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said the 26-year-old man drove from his house at 1.15am today after drinking the gin and tonics.

He crashed his car into three vehicles, and was later found in his car after it went off Stonelaw Tce and ended up stuck in a bush.

He admitted to drinking and recorded and excess breath alcohol level of 1099mcg - nearly three times the legal limit.

He is due to appear in court on January 4.