Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Night on the G and Ts ends in bush for boozed BMW driver

    By Daisy Hudson
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    A Dunedin man knocked back five gin and tonics before crashing his BMW into three cars and ending up in a bush.

    Acting Sergeant Richard Kupenga said the 26-year-old man drove from his house at 1.15am today after drinking the gin and tonics.

    He crashed his car into three vehicles, and was later found in his car after it went off Stonelaw Tce and ended up stuck in a bush.

    He admitted to drinking and recorded and excess breath alcohol level of 1099mcg - nearly three times the legal limit.

    He is due to appear in court on January 4. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Advertising Feature

    cgg_caro_header2.png

    kids_button.jpegunder_50_button.jpegunder_100_button.jpegover_100_button.jpeg

     

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter