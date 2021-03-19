Not loving it: Rage over McDonald's order leads to arrest

A not so happy meal at a Dunedin McDonald's ended with staff being abused and a man being arrested.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a 46-year-old woman became agitated with staff at McDonald's on George St after they got her burger order wrong at 2am this morning.

The woman’s friend, a 37-year-old man, yelled abuse at police when asked to leave.

The man was arrested and released with a pre-charge warning.

The arrest follows a separate incident at the weekend where a 19-year-old man allegedly fled after crashing into a vehicle in the Great King St McDonald’s drive through at 3am on Sunday morning, but found a patrol car was already waiting in the queue.