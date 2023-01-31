Outram cave-dweller pleads guilty to arson

John Black - better know as "Little John". File photo

A notorious Outram cave-dweller has admitted burning down a hut in which he used to live.

John Russell Black – who goes by "Little John" - appeared in the Dunedin District Court this afternoon where he pleaded guilty to a charge of arson.

His counsel Andrew Dawson said his client was "a man of some notoriety locally" after making headlines for his reclusive lifestyle living in a cave in Outram Glen.

Court documents showed the defendant had not always lived outdoors.

In 2020, Black moved into the stand-alone hut, situated on the edge of some bush on the victims’ property.

There was no electricity or running water.

"The defendant is transient in nature with no fixed abode and was happy to live in the hut in isolation from others while assisting around the property as required," a police summary said.

In March 2021, Black refused to be vaccinated against Covid-19, which led to tension between him and the victims.

Eight months later they trespassed him from the property.

In October 2022, the victims wrote a letter to Black requesting he remove his belongings within a month.

The court heard the defendant became angry, believing the hut would be rented to others.

In the afternoon of October 28, Black walked to his former dwelling, sneaking around the back of the victims’ property to avoid detection.

After removing his belongings, he tipped over a kerosene lamp, removed the wick and placed it on the bed.

He then dipped some fabric in the kerosene and left it at the door before setting it alight.

When the victims saw the hut ablaze, firefighters were called but they were unable to save the structure.

"The hut burnt to the ground causing loss of the victims’ future use and enjoyment of the facility," police said.

Black admitted to police what he had done and explained he had spent time and effort improving the hut.

He was upset others might see the benefit of his work.

Mr Dawson said there was a "very complicated background" to the crime which would be outlined in detail at sentencing in May.

Black was granted bail until then.