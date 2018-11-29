Police catch teens trying to break into cars

Three youths were caught in the University area trying to break into cars last night.

Acting Inspector Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said the three were seen testing car door handles in the campus area by campus watch.

One 15-year-old male was arrested appeared in the Dunedin Youth Court today while the two females, aged 13 and 14, were returned home and police would be following up the incident with them, Insp Dinnissen said.