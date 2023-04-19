Police charge man with threatening to kill hospital staff

Dunedin Hospital. Photo: RNZ

A Dunedin man was found with a 35cm knife in his backpack after "threatening to kill" Dunedin Hospital staff yesterday, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 50-year-old man became aggressive with hospital staff in the emergency room about 11.30am.

The man was on the phone with his probation officer and was reportedly "yelling and screaming".

Once police arrived, officers found a 35cm knife in his backpack.

The man was charged with threatening to kill, possession of an offensive weapon and disorderly behaviour.

