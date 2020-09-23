Police concerned burglars targeting tools

Dunedin police are concerned burglars are targeting tools following an arrest yesterday and say people should ask for identification from people carrying out work in their home.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said they were alerted to a burglary, where tools had been stolen, at a South Dunedin property at 10.25am.

A 24-year-old man was arrested and bailed.

He will appear in the Dunedin District court next Tuesday.

Police were concerned that there were people in Dunedin targeting tools, as there had been recent burglaries in the Mornington and Wakari area, where tools have been stolen, Snr Sgt Bond said.

There had also been thefts from cars in the Mosgiel, Maori Hill and St Clair area.

‘‘Police would like to remind the public particularly tradies to have their tools engraved with their drivers license number, record serial numbers and keep them secure.’’

People should also ask for identification from anyone arriving at their home to carry out work, he said.

‘‘Just because they are wearing a fluro top does not mean they are there for a lawful purpose.’’