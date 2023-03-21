Police issue sobering reminders

Dunedin police have been left unimpressed by the poor decisions — and high alcohol levels — of Dunedin drivers over the weekend.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were patrolling in Clyde St on Friday when they came across a 17-year-old woman doing an ‘‘awkward U-turn’’ without headlights on at about 11.30pm.

The driver recorded a breath alcohol level of 949mcg, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The legal limit is 250mcg, with drivers under 20 years old subject to a zero limit.

On Sunday officers stopped a speeding 28-year-old man in Tomahawk Rd, who recorded a breath alcohol level of 995mcg about 6.05pm.

On Saturday, police stopped a 21-year-old man for speeding in High St about 12.20am.

He had been travelling at 86kmh in a 50kmh zone and recorded a breath alcohol reading of 845mcg.

All three drivers had their licences suspended and would appear in court charged with drink driving.

Later on Saturday, police pulled over a vehicle travelling at 120kmh in a 100kmh zone on State Highway 1 near Allanton about 6.30pm.

There were passengers in the car and the driver recorded a breath alcohol reading of 139mcg, despite having an interlock device fitted.

The vehicle was impounded and the driver was charged with breaching his interlock conditions.

On Sunday about 1am, police attempted to make a routine stop of a vehicle in Factory Rd, Mosgiel.

The driver sped off, travelling at about 70kmh in the 50kmh zone.

While the 19-year-old driver tried to stop police from getting his registration number by turning off his lights, he was apprehended when he stopped in Gordon Rd.

The vehicle was impounded and the man would appear in court charged with dangerous driving and failing to stop.

Over the weekend, officers also attended four minor motor vehicle crashes caused by a variety of factors, and dealt with two further traffic offences.

The number of people who were putting themselves and others at risk by choosing to drive drunk was concerning, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The incidents also served as a reminder to drive to the conditions.

Instead of drink driving, people should choose a taxi or another safe transport option to get home.

Police would continue to stop cars as a matter of course and the number of drink drivers caught indicated police were catching those who were deciding to flout the law, Snr Sgt Bond said.

