Police warning after Christmas frivolities get out of hand

    By Emma Perry
    A group of coworkers looking awkwardly towards their drunk colleague at the office Christmas party. Photo: Getty Images/File photo
    An upset man in his 50s arrested in Dunedin for allegedly throwing rubbish and harassing taxi drivers has prompted a warning for people not to take end of year festivities too far. 

    Acting Sergeant Aaron Burgess, of Dunedin, said the 52-year-old man was arrested on Leith St about 5.45pm last night.

    "Upon police attendance he was very intoxicated and agitated and was arrested for disorderly behaviour."

    The man was released with a formal warning, Sgt Burgess said.

    Later in the evening, a road cone was thrown through a car window by a drunk 30-year-old man in Corstorphine about 11.30pm.

    The man was arrested for wilful damage and later given a formal warning*.*

    An alleged drink-driver was stopped at a checkpoint in Green Island and blew double the legal limit, he said.

    The 35-year-old will appear in the Dunedin District Court next month for driving with excess breath alcohol.

    Sgt Burgess said while it was important for people to enjoy themselves at this time of year, they needed to drink within their limits and keep each other safe by looking after their mates.

