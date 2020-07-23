Thursday, 23 July 2020

Pot plant smashed, bin toppled in neighbour dispute

    By Daisy Hudson
    A man smashed a pot plant and toppled a wheelie bin after a neighbourly dispute in Dunedin.

    Police were called to William St in central Dunedin yesterday after a confrontation at a unit where a man and his partner were living.

    The man was confronted by his neighbours over the "junk" he left at the front of his unit, and about loud music being played there, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said.

    The man smashed a pot plant and toppled a wheelie bin during the exchange.

    Police attended and both parties were spoken to. 

