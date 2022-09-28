Public help police nab drunk driver

A drunk driver led officers on a chase around Dunedin’s back blocks before being apprehended, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said officers were called to a Drivers St address in Long Beach about 7.50pm yesterday.

A 49-year-old man reportedly had an argument with another man there and drove off while intoxicated, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Police located the car travelling at speed in Blueskin Rd but it failed to stop, Snr Sgt Bond said.

It was located a short time later with assistance from members of the public, the man recorded a breath alcohol level of 600mcg and he was arrested to appear in court, Snr Sgt Bond said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz