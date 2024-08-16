Red light runner gets airborne in South Dunedin

Photo: Getty Images

A Dunedin man with a need for speed was taken off the streets after he flew his car through a red light.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police saw a vehicle overtaking multiple cars, speeding through red lights and becoming airborne in South Dunedin last night.

The vehicle was first spotted speeding in Victoria Rd at 10.30pm before the 26-year-old driver overtook a taxi and turned down Prince Albert Rd where he sped past a second car.

Police watched as the vehicle ran a red light in Macandrew Rd before the driver turned down Bradshaw St and ran a second red light at the intersection of Hillside Rd.

No police chase was initiated because of the dangerous manner of driving.

As the driver ran a third red light in Hillside Rd, the vehicle became airborne and sparks could be seen spitting from its underside when it landed, Snr Sgt Bond said.

On Burns St, the driver overtook a third car which caused another vehicle to take evasive action to avoid a crash.

A short time later, police located the driver travelling along Hillhead Rd in Corstorphine and pulled him over.

He refused to undergo breath testing procedures or to have a blood sample taken, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man was arrested and charged with dangerous driving and refusing a request for a blood sample.

He was bailed and would appear in Dunedin District Court on August 23.

