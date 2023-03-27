Rider crashes after wheelie on stolen motorcycle

One person’s attempt to show off by a doing a wheelie on a stolen motorcycle did not pay off.

Police are investigating a motorcycle crash in Green Island on Sunday about 7pm.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said an unknown motorcyclist was traveling between 80kmh and 100kmh in a 50kmh zone in Shand St.

They proceeded to do a "wheelie" and lost control, causing them to slide along the road and crash into a stationary car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

Upon police arrival, the rider fled and left the motorcycle at the scene.

The motorcycle was found to be stolen and had a different license plate than its owner’s, he said.

An investigation is under way to determine the identity of the motorcyclist.