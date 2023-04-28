Shoplifting pair targeted multiple businesses: police

Two alleged shoplifters have been arrested in relation to stolen goods worth over $5000.

A woman aged 34 and a 42-year-old man were arrested at their property in Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the pair had stolen alcohol, food and camera equipment from multiple businesses on 13 occasions.

They were identified through CCTV footage.

Both would appear in the district court. The woman has been charged with 14 shoplifting offences, and the man is facing nine.

